Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives $9.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Commerzbank from €9.30 ($10.11) to €9.80 ($10.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.96) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.61) to €9.50 ($10.33) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Commerzbank from €7.50 ($8.15) to €8.00 ($8.70) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Commerzbank stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95.

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

