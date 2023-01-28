Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives $9.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Commerzbank from €9.30 ($10.11) to €9.80 ($10.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.96) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.61) to €9.50 ($10.33) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Commerzbank from €7.50 ($8.15) to €8.00 ($8.70) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Commerzbank Stock Up 1.0 %
Commerzbank stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95.
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
