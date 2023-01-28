Comerica Bank Sells 671 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,811,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $129,842.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $64,679.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,173.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $129,842.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $58.58 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $87.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Articles

