Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Given New GBX 950 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,120 ($13.87) to GBX 950 ($11.76) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.
CBG has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,195 ($14.80).
Close Brothers Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 959.50 ($11.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 872.27. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 872 ($10.80) and a one year high of GBX 1,339 ($16.58). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,056.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,038.10.
Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
