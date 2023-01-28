Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Given New GBX 950 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,120 ($13.87) to GBX 950 ($11.76) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

CBG has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,195 ($14.80).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 959.50 ($11.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 872.27. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 872 ($10.80) and a one year high of GBX 1,339 ($16.58). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,056.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,038.10.

Insider Activity at Close Brothers Group

About Close Brothers Group

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan acquired 2,075 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($13.56) per share, with a total value of £22,721.25 ($28,130.80). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,626 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.