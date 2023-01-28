Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $47.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $56.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,799,000 after buying an additional 2,328,251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,712,000 after buying an additional 2,087,841 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

