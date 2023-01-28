Centrica (LON:CNA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 99.54 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 99.42 ($1.23), with a volume of 2745911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.60 ($1.22).

Specifically, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,037.42 ($2,522.50). Insiders acquired a total of 6,623 shares of company stock valued at $640,975 over the last three months.

Several research firms recently commented on CNA. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 118 ($1.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 128 ($1.58).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of £5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 997.20.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

