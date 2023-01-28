Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CATY. Stephens increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 392,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 392,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $790,170. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Articles

