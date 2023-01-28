Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives C$44.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$36.79 on Wednesday. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$23.03 and a twelve month high of C$41.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.91 billion and a PE ratio of 126.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.03.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$388.66 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 17,319 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$533,252.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$441,436.23.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

