Brokers Set Expectations for Amphenol Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amphenol in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Shares of APH opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.13. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 33.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

