Brokers Offer Predictions for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CapStar Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CapStar Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CapStar Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSTR. Piper Sandler lowered CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CapStar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CapStar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

CapStar Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $374.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.85. CapStar Financial has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the first quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 390.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the second quarter valued at $159,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Articles

