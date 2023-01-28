Brokerages Set Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Target Price at $18.89

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STEM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.17. Stem has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $18.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stem will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,334,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $168,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 119,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,607.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,070 shares of company stock worth $2,025,437 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stem by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stem by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stem by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 210.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 198,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

