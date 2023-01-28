Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) PT at C$34.67

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on H. CSFB lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of H stock opened at C$36.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$30.52 and a 12 month high of C$38.27. The firm has a market cap of C$21.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.35.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.7699998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

