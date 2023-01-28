Brokerages Set Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target at $15.86

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares in the company, valued at $13,404,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 41,096 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 14.72%. On average, analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

