Brokerages Set Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) PT at $9.83

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.61) to €9.50 ($10.33) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Commerzbank from €9.30 ($10.11) to €9.80 ($10.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.96) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €7.50 ($8.15) to €8.00 ($8.70) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Commerzbank Stock Up 1.0 %
Commerzbank stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $10.98.
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
