Brokerages Set Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) PT at $9.83

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.61) to €9.50 ($10.33) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Commerzbank from €9.30 ($10.11) to €9.80 ($10.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.96) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €7.50 ($8.15) to €8.00 ($8.70) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €8.00 ($8.70) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Stock Up 1.0 %

Commerzbank stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.