Brokerages Set Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price at C$195.56

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$195.56.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$214.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

CTC.A opened at C$161.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$139.24 and a 52 week high of C$196.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$155.05.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

