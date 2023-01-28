Brokerages Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Target Price at $80.29

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $140.02.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $540.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

