Brokerages Set Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) PT at $5.94

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 308,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 277,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

