Brokerages Set Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) PT at $5.94

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

AMBP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,902,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 121,463 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,672,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after buying an additional 1,166,050 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 4,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,151,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265,361 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 21.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 532,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 1.8 %

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.