boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BOO has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.56) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 68.25 ($0.84).

BOO opened at GBX 44.60 ($0.55) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 109.11 ($1.35). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.65. The company has a market capitalization of £565.61 million and a PE ratio of -148.67.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

