Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,439.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,544 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,940.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 703,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,255,000 after acquiring an additional 668,676 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,902.6% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

