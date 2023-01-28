Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 26,845 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,060.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares worth $9,699,988. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

