Beazley’s (BEZ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($9.74) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.73) to GBX 711 ($8.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.34) to GBX 840 ($10.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.91) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 726.33 ($8.99).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 665 ($8.23) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2,770.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 690.50 ($8.55). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 657.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 608.50.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

