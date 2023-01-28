Barclays Cuts Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 800

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 950 ($11.76) to GBX 800 ($9.90) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.90) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded Fresnillo to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 900 ($11.14) to GBX 850 ($10.52) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.90) to GBX 750 ($9.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 819.29 ($10.14).

LON FRES opened at GBX 859.20 ($10.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 610.60 ($7.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 996.80 ($12.34). The company has a market cap of £6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,304.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 895.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 787.91.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

