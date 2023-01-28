Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 93,519 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,197,716 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 93,519 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.08% of Microsoft worth $1,443,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.46. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

