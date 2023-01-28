Aviva’s (AV) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 564 ($6.98) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.31% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on AV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.69) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.31) to GBX 535 ($6.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 520.57 ($6.45).
Aviva Stock Performance
Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 457.40 ($5.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,551.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 446.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 427.41.
Insider Activity
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Articles
