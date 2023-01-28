Aviva’s (AV) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 564 ($6.98) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.69) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.31) to GBX 535 ($6.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 520.57 ($6.45).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 457.40 ($5.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,551.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 446.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 427.41.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.60) per share, with a total value of £5,482.76 ($6,788.11).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

