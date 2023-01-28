ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 950 by Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 950 ($11.76) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.30) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,000 ($12.38) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.42) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.86) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 750 ($9.29) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 961.82 ($11.91).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 810.50 ($10.03) on Thursday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,297 ($28.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 616.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 703.67. The firm has a market cap of £810.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,614.52.

In other news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.92), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($34,016.16).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

