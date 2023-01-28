Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 295 ($3.65) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ascential to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 360 ($4.46) to GBX 230 ($2.85) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascential currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 321.25 ($3.98).

Ascential stock opened at GBX 263.60 ($3.26) on Thursday. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 172.40 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 360 ($4.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 207.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 4.93.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

