Arnhold LLC Has $547,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arnhold LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after buying an additional 784,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,306,701,000 after acquiring an additional 939,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.16 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.