Analyzing AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Match Group and AdTheorent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.98 billion 5.02 $277.72 million $0.33 162.61 AdTheorent $165.37 million 0.98 $26.20 million $0.47 3.96

Analyst Ratings

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Match Group and AdTheorent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 8 18 0 2.69 AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20

Match Group presently has a consensus target price of $80.23, indicating a potential upside of 49.52%. AdTheorent has a consensus target price of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 92.01%. Given AdTheorent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Match Group.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 3.39% -94.07% 7.58% AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40%

Risk & Volatility

Match Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Match Group beats AdTheorent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

