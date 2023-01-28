Analysts Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) PT at $80.29

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $540.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

