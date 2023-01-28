Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,845.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after buying an additional 17,019,726 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after buying an additional 15,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after buying an additional 8,865,958 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.