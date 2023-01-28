Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,934.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

