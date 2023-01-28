Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 608 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,055,000 after acquiring an additional 613,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,484,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,463,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after purchasing an additional 192,995 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.73. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.44. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

