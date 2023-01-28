Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 373 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,440. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yelp Trading Up 1.4 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of YELP opened at $31.17 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

