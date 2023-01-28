Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $178.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $167.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $172.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.77.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

