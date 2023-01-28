Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $178.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AMG opened at $167.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $172.01.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

