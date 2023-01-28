Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

Shares of ABT opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $191.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,621 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 72,064 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,065,897 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $117,025,000 after buying an additional 74,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

