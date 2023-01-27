Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Vizsla Silver stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.18 million and a P/E ratio of -14.67. Vizsla Silver has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Vizsla Silver will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,505,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 25.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 33.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Rating)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

