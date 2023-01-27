V2X (NYSE:VVX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of V2X from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. V2X has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05.

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.44. V2X had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $958.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.75 million. Analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVX. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $753,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000.

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

