UBS Group Lowers National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Price Target to GBX 200

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NXPGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 225 ($2.79) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

National Express Group Price Performance

NXPGF stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. National Express Group has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

