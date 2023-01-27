Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $175.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Cowen from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $174.10 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.46% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 177,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 162,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.