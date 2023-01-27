StockNews.com Upgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Hold

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $18.50 to $18.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 17.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 85.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

