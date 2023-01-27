StockNews.com Upgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Hold

Invesco (NYSE:IVZGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $18.50 to $18.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 17.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 85.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

