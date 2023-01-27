StockNews.com Downgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
ORIX Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. ORIX has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $107.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of ORIX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 64.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ORIX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ORIX in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ORIX by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.
About ORIX
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ORIX (IX)
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.