StockNews.com Downgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. ORIX has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $107.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Insider Activity

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that ORIX will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of ORIX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 64.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ORIX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ORIX in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ORIX by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.