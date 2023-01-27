Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Drops By 61.9%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the December 31st total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AIB Group from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.50 ($4.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.40 ($3.70) to €3.80 ($4.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.48) to €3.80 ($4.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.00 ($3.26) to €3.30 ($3.59) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.70 ($4.02) to €4.20 ($4.57) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AIB Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group Trading Up 3.8 %

AIBRF stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.