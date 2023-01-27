Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Decreases By 61.0%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the December 31st total of 259,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AIA Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AAGIY opened at $46.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91.

Get AIA Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of AIA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.