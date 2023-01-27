Short Interest in Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Grows By 333.3%

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aberdeen International Price Performance

Shares of Aberdeen International stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Aberdeen International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

