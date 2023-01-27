SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 65,411 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,411 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Raymond James by 222.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 334.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 434.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $113.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

