Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 3,035 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,754 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.70 and a 200 day moving average of $249.47. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.09.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.