Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBLX. Wolfe Research downgraded Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Roblox from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,791,858 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Roblox by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after buying an additional 8,535,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 161.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after buying an additional 7,143,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 46.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

