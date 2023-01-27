Rajeev Sonthalia Sells 65,740 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $3,688,671.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $57.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after purchasing an additional 439,979 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.