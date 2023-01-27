Quaker Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Stock Up 3.1 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.